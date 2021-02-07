UH track and field has five top-three finishes at Charlie Thomas Invitational

The Houston track and field team spent Saturday afternoon in College Station competing at the Charlie Thomas Invitational, claiming multiple podium finishes in the process.

In the men’s field events, sophomore Christyan Sampy finished first in the pole vault, clearing 5.21 meters. Sophomore Triston Gibbons finished second in the shot put with a mark of 18.19 meters.

In the men’s weight throw, senior Miles Marhofer performed well enough to finish fourth at 19.74 meters.

On the women’s side for the UH track and field team at the invitational, junior Priscilla Adejokun was unable to claim her third straight victory in the women’s weight throw this season, instead finishing fourth with a measurement of 18.10 meters.

Sophomore sprinter Shaun Maswanganyi led the way for the Cougars on the track, finishing first in the 60 meters in both the preliminary and final rounds with times of 6.68 and 6.66 seconds, respectively.

Junior Christian Hamberlin finished third in the 60 meter final with a time of 6.76, and second in the 200 meter final with a time of 21.07 seconds.

The Cougars will compete again next Friday at the Tiger Paw Invitational, which will be held on at Clemson.

