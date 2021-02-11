side bar
Friday, February 12, 2021

Coronavirus

UH men’s basketball games vs. Memphis, ECU postponed

By February 11, 2021

UH men's basketball guard Marcus Sasser shoots a 3-pointer over SMU on Jan. 31 inside of the Fertitta Center. | Andy Yanez/The Cougar

The Houston men’s basketball program announced that its two games against Memphis and East Carolina, which were scheduled for this coming week have been put on hold due to COVID-19 issues.

The game against the Tigers was scheduled for this Sunday, and the game against the Pirates was set for Wednesday. Both programs are dealing with coronavirus problems.

No decision has been made on when these games will be rescheduled or if the Cougars will look to find different opponents during this open window.

