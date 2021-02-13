UH projected as No. 2 seed in NCAA Tournament

The Houston men’s basketball was predicted to be a two-seed in the NCAA’s March Madness Bracket Preview, which aired on CBS this Saturday morning.

The Cougars (17-2, 11-2 American Athletic Conference) were listed at No. 8 overall of the top 16 teams announced on the program.

The UH men’s basketball team was listed in Region 3 of the NCAA predictions, which included Michigan as the No. 1 seed, West Virginia as the No. 3 seed and Missouri as the No. 4 seed.

The other No. 1 seeds in the predictions were Gonzaga, Baylor and Ohio State. The other No. 2 seed teams along with UH were Alabama, Illinois and Villanova.

Here is a full breakdown of the 16 teams announced:

.@marchmadness seed predictions. Region 1: 1. Gonzaga

2. Alabama

3. Oklahoma

4. Iowa Region 2: 1. Baylor

2. Illinois

3. Tennessee

4. Texas Region 3: 1. Michigan

2. Houston

3. WVU

4. Missouri Region 4: 1. Ohio St

2. Villanova

3. UVA

4. Texas Tech — Andy Yanez (@AYanez_5) February 13, 2021

Selection Sunday is set for March 14, which is 29 days away. The first round of the NCAA Tournament is scheduled to start on March 19 with the championship game set for April 5.

The vice president of basketball for the NCAA, Dan Gavitt, said it is optimistic it will be able to allow a limited capacity of fans for the tournament games in March. He added that player-guests will be allowed.

