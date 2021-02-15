UH Dining moving to Student Center South due to power outages

Dining services from the Cougar Woods Dining Commons will be temporarily moved to Student Center South, UH Dining announced on Monday.

The inclement weather brought by an Arctic blast has led to a power outage in the dining hall on Monday.

“Cougar Woods was without power much of the day so to best serve our students, dining service shifted to the Student Center, which had power,” said UH media relations director Chris Stipes.

Residence halls have also been impacted by power outages. Additionally, UH portals that students use to access platforms such as Blackboard and CASA have been down for parts of the day.

As a result of power outages throughout the campus and the city, UH announced Monday that it planned to halt operations through Tuesday.

Both the Cougar Village market and the University Lofts market continue to operate on regularly scheduled hours, while the Moody Towers Dining Hall continues to remain closed.

“UH Dining will reassess service options as the situation develops,” added Stipes.

