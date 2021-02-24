UH women’s golf finishes seventh at ICON Invitational

In its third event of the season, the Houston women’s golf team played as the home team en route to a seventh-place finish at the ICON Invitational with a score of 867 (+3) after 54 holes in two days.

With rounds one and two taking place on day one, sophomore Karen Fredgaard put on a dominant performance as she finished under-par in both rounds with scores of 67 and 69, sitting in a three-way tie for first place heading into day two.

Junior Annie Kim sat even on par after posting a 70 and 74 in both rounds as the second-highest placed golfer for the Cougars tied for 19th.

Competing as individuals, senior Ariana Saenz finished day one tied for 29th with a 146 after two rounds, while junior Maria Jose Martinez (36th) put up 147 and freshman Delaney Martin (46th) scored 148.

Freshmen Zoe Slaughter and Anne Normann both finished tied for 50th place at 149 after two rounds, as the Cougars finished fourth-place at 572 at the conclusion of day one.

On day two, Fredgaard teed off for the Cougars with a third under-par performance, finishing the day with a 69 as she finished second individually, just missing out on first place by three strokes.

Martin was the only other golfer with a round three-under-par score (71) for the Cougars, tying for 32nd with a total score of 219 with Martinez right behind her tied for 36th place at 220.

Saenz (tied for 40th) finished the meet with 221, while Normann and Kim tied for 44th place at 222, and Slaughter rounded out the team tied for 58th at 227.

This finish is Fredgaard’s second top-two finish individually this season, where she won the UCF Challenge back in early February.

The Cougars’ next competition will see them head to Mesa, Arizona, where they will compete in the Clover Cup from March 12-14 at the Longbow Golf Club.

[email protected]