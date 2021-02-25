UH soccer, UTSA have 110-minute match end in scoreless tie

After postponements caused by the winter storm in Texas, the Houston soccer team and the UTSA Roadrunners competed in their first game back in a scoreless game on Wednesday evening.

This finalizing draw is the first one recorded in the 18 years that both of these schools have faced off. This marks back-to-back games where the Cougars have gone to overtime all tied up in the contest.

Both teams played in tight fashion throughout the game as the Cougars recorded eight shots, which was just one more than the Roadrunners.

The best action happened in the 61st minute after a cross in the box ended with a shot missed just left of the mark by freshman midfielder Adriana Hutson.

In the ending moments of the second overtime, senior midfielder Mia Brascia had the final shot of the game tower over the crossbar.

Brascia and junior midfielder Reid Morrison led the team in shots with two each in this extended affair.

Redshirt junior goalkeeper Salma Ghazal shined under center recording her first clear sheet as a Cougar since transferring from Texas Southern following her four save performance.

The UH soccer team finished with four saves, six corner kicks and 11 fouls, while UTSA ended with just two saves, eight corner kicks and 14 fouls.

With this final score of 0-0, the Cougars have yet to beat the UTSA Road Runners since 2009.

The Cougars will now go on the road for American Athletic Conference play where they will face Cincinnati at noon this Sunday.

[email protected]