UH softball struggles offensively, falling in a lopsided shutout to Texas

The Houston softball team was shutout by No. 7 Texas 9-0 on Wednesday evening at Cougar Softball Stadium.

The Longhorns quickly built a lead in the first inning after a pair of two-run home runs put them in front 4-0, all before recording their first out.

Freshman right-hander Hailey Hudson started the game for the UH softball team, but was removed after allowing the second home run in the inning for sophomore pitcher Megan Lee. It was Hudson’s second loss in her young college career.

Texas struck again in the second inning when it plated another three runs in the form of a three-run home run against the UH softball team.

Texas scored another pair of runs in the fourth inning, both coming from solo home runs. Texas scored all nine of their runs off home runs.

The UH softball offense was the complete opposite. It was shutout for a second time this year and only managed to scrape two hits off Texas starter Ryleigh White.

The UH softball team will look to rebound in their next game when it travels to Texas State this Friday. The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. and can be watched on ESPN+.

