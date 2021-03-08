UH rises to No. 7 in the latest AP Poll

The Houston men’s basketball program rose up to No. 7 in the AP Poll on Monday morning following its absurd win at the buzzer over Memphis.

The Cougars (21-3, 14-3 American Athletic Conference) beat the Tigers on a near, half-court shot from UH freshman Tramon Mark as time expired, which sent UH coaches, players and fans alike into a frenzy.

No. 7 UH men’s basketball earned 1,173 points from AP voters in the recent poll, which was a 64-point increase from a week ago. The Cougars had just 1,109 points in last Monday’s poll.

In the NCAA men’s basketball NET rankings, however, the Cougars fell to No. 5 in the country through games played on March 7. UH was the fourth-ranked team in the nation in the NET rankings last Monday.

UH is set to play the winner of Tulsa and Tulane on Friday for its first game in the AAC Tournament. Depending on the outcome of the games, the Cougars could play as many as three games before next Monday. Selection Sunday is also slated for this week.

