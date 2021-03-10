Luke Long shines for UH men’s golf at Colin Montgomerie HBU Invitational

The Houston men’s golf team competed as individuals and put on impressive performances at the Colin Montgomerie HBU Invitational on Monday and Tuesday.

On the first day of action, redshirt senior Luke Long and sophomore Trip Morris led the way as both golfers tied for 12th-place after two rounds.

Long grabbed a score of 74 in the morning round and met par in the afternoon with a 72, putting him at +2 for the day.

Morris played a 75 in the first round and bounced back with a 1-under 71 in the second round, also sitting at a +2 tied with Long.

Senior Lawrence Crea finished the day off tied for 20th after a 77 in his first round of the day before matching Morris with a 71 in the afternoon.

On the second and last day of the event, Long stood out with the best performance out of the three, moving up and finishing tied for fifth place overall after shooting a 1-under 71 and an overall score of 217 (+1).

Morris also grabbed a top 10 finish on the individual standings, picking up a 74 in the third round and finishing the event tied for 8th-place with an overall score of 220 (+4).

Crea was the lowest placed finisher of the three Cougars as he tied 21st overall after shooting a 75 in the final round, totaling his overall score to 223 (+7).

The UH men’s golf team will now head to Florida, where they will take part in the Valspar Collegiate Invitational, one of the nation’s best collegiate golf tournaments which will be played at the Floridian National Golf Club from March 15-16 in Palm City.

