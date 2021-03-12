UH-Tulane rundown: AAC quarterfinals

The Houston men’s basketball team will begin its run in the American Athletic Conference Tournament when it takes on Tulane in the quarterfinals Friday evening.

The Cougars (21-3, 14-3 AAC) are coming off a thrilling regular-season finale against Memphis, which ended with a Hail Mary 3-pointer from almost the half-court line by freshman guard Tramon Mark.

With the win, UH was able to secure the No. 2 seed in the AAC Tournament.

A look at the Green Wave

Tulane (10-12, 4-12 AAC) defeated Tulsa, 77-70, on Thursday to advance to the quarterfinals. The Green Wave had two players, junior guard Jordan Walker and sophomore guard Jaylen Forbes, finish with 24 and 22 points respectively.

Sophomore guard R.J. McGee added 15 points and seven rebounds against the Golden Hurricane.

For the season, Tulane was led by Forbes, who averaged 16.5 points and 5.2 rebounds per contest, which were both team-highs.

In the two regular-season matchups against the Cougars, the Green Wave were swept by UH, losing both games by a margin greater than 20 points.

In the first meeting between the two on Jan. 9, UH sophomore guard Marcus Sasser led the team with 28 points and eight 3-pointers.

During the second outing between the Cougars and Tulane, it was UH redshirt sophomore guard Cameron Tyson that went off from behind the arc, hitting nine 3-pointers, tying a then-program record for most 3-pointers made by a player in a single game.

How to watch

Friday’s game between UH and Tulane will tipoff at 6 p.m. from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth and air on ESPNU, as well as be on KPRC 950 AM.

