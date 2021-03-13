UH tennis loses close match to Memphis

Houston tennis fell to Memphis with a final match score of 4-3 Friday afternoon at the Winston Tennis Facility, dropping the Cougars to 7-2 on the season.

The Cougars got on the board with the first point after winning both of the doubles matches that finished.

Sophomore Azul Pedemonti and freshman Blanca Cortijo Parreno kicked things off with a dominating 6-2 win while senior Mimi Kendall-Woseley and freshman Laura Slisane also pulled off a 6-2 victory to secure the first point of the match for UH.

Singles also started off strong for the Cougars with Parreno defeating Memphis senior Josephine Cao in another huge performance, winning 6-2, 6-3.

The Tigers won the next three matches to take a 3-2 lead but Pedemonti won the tight match against Memphis’ senior Alisha Reayer with a score of 6-2, 6-7, 6-4 to keep the Cougars alive, evening things up at three points apiece.

The deciding match was between Houston freshman Gabriela Giraldo and Memphis freshman Camila Soares. Giraldo taking the first set easily, but had a rough finish in the final two sets and lost the match 6-2, 5-7, 0-6, ultimately giving Memphis the win on the day.

The Cougars will look to bounce back Tuesday against Cincinnati after the nail-biting loss Friday.

[email protected]