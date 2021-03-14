UH volleyball sweeps Memphis, stays perfect in AAC play

Coming off a fresh two-game winning streak, the Houston volleyball team faced the visiting Memphis Tigers this past weekend.

The Cougars looked to extend their hot streak as they looked to defend their final four-game homestand at the Athletics Alumni Center.

Here is how both games played out:

Friday

In the first game of a back-to-back against Memphis, the Cougars defeated the Tigers by a narrow thin outcome of 3-2.

Despite the victory, UH was down early within the first two sets with Memphis maintaining a 2-0 set lead.

Therefore, the Cougars aimed to erase that prior deficit and come out strong in the last three sets. Sophomore outside hitter Abbie Jackson scored a game-high of 26 kills. Contributing on the defensive end, junior libero Torie Frederick led the way with 29 digs and freshman Sarah Martinez tallied 20 digs.

Meanwhile, freshman setter Annie Cooke commanded the offense with an astounding 55 assists for the game.

For the UH volleyball team, it got a chance to show off its mental fortitude after not only overcoming a 2-0 deficit but also outlasting Memphis in the fifth set. The Cougars pulled out the win, 17-15.

Saturday

After Friday’s win, UH was able to close the show with a three-set sweep display over the Tigers on Saturday.

It was an all-out team effort for the Cougars. Junior Isabelle Theut tallied a remarkable game-high hitting percentage of .600. Sophomore middle blocker Rachel Tullos and Jackson nodded had nine kills each.

As the main contributor to the offense, Cooke set the tone with a team-high 24 assists.

Following a successful four-game winning streak, the UH volleyball team (12-2, 8-0 American Athletic Conference) clinched the conference’s west division title and will now host Baylor next Thursday at Fertitta Center.

[email protected]