UH takes two out of three against Texas State

Houston baseball traveled down to San Marcos over the weekend and defeated Texas State in two of the three games to win the series and improve to 10-5 on the season.

Here is a closer look at how each game went:

Game one

Junior left-hander Robert Gasser tool the mound for the Cougars and was once again magnificent. setting the tone from the first pitch and leading UH to a 12-3 victory.

Gasser pitched six innings allowing one earned run on three hits while striking out a career-high 10 strikeouts to earn the win.

In all four of his starts in 2021, Gasser has gone at least five innings while not allowing more than two earned runs.

Offensively, the Cougars’ bats were blazing hot. UH notched 13 hits led by junior first baseman Ryan Hernandez’s three-hit night and sophomore infielder Ian McMillan’s two hits, including a three-run bomb in the top of the fifth.

Game two

The ball was flying out of Bobcat Ballpark Saturday afternoon, as the two teams combined for 10 home runs in a 15-9 Texas State win.

The Bobcats lit up Cougar pitchers, blasting seven home runs and 20 hits total in the game.

Junior outfielder Steven Rivas had a huge night at the plate for UH, going 3-5 with two home runs, one of which was a grand slam in the top of the ninth, and driving in seven of the Cougars nine runs.

Game three

In the rubber match game of the series, UH rallied from down four runs early in the game to seal an 8-7 comeback victory and win the series.

Down 5-1 after three innings, the Cougars bats came alive. UH opened the fourth inning with three straight singles to load the bases. With no outs and the bases juiced, junior catcher Kyle Lovelace drew a walk to bring in the first Cougar run of the inning.

UH’s next batter, Brandon Uhse, doubled to drive in two more runs to make it a 5-4 game. Senior outfielder Tyler Bielamowicz followed with a sacrifice fly to even the game up at five.

The Cougars added three more runs in the top half of the fifth to increase their lead to 8-5.

Texas State rallied late but sophomore reliever Derrick Cherry got the job done to secure a UH baseball victory, pitching three innings of one-run baseball to earn the save.

Sophomore right-hander Jaycob Deese earned the win, pitching three innings and allowing one run out of the bullpen.

