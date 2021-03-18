UH tennis sweeps Cincinnati to earn win No. 8

Houston tennis swept through the meeting against Cincinnati on Tuesday at the Barbara Wallace Winston Tennis Facility, earning its eighth win on the year.

The Cougars dominated the afternoon winning both doubles needed for the point and cruised through the singles, winning the three needed to finish the day and leaving the remaining three unfinished.

After a rain delay of about 45 minutes, doubles were wrapped up almost quickly with UH getting the first match win of the afternoon from the pair of senior Phonexay Chitdara and freshman Gabriela Giraldo.

The pair defeated the Bearcat pair of redshirt senior Kim Gintrand and redshirt junior Ioana Guna in a 6-3 win to set up the final doubles match needed.

UH was able to secure the point seconds later with the dominating pair of senior Mimi Kendall-Woseley and freshman Laura Slisane, defeating Cincinnati’s redshirt junior Alexia Coutino and redshirt freshman Cassie Mclay, 6-2.

The singles kicked off with UH freshman Blanca Cortijo Parreno defeating Coutino with a (6-1, 6-1) victory where she dominated from start to finish.

Sophomore Azul Pedemonti also cruised to another Cougar victory with a (6-0, 6-3) win over Cincinnati redshirt freshman Kelli Niehaus. Pedemonti has now won every match since Texas A&M in January.

Kendall-Woseley would win the clincher over Gunu to give Houston the 4-0 bounce-back victory and improve the Cougars to 8-3 overall on the year, giving them their second conference win.

Senior day activities were postponed due to the weather and will be moved to another date.

The Cougars will head to New Orleans next to face off against another conference opponent in Tulane, along with Southeastern Louisiana which will complete the weekend ahead.

