UH golf finishes ninth at the Valspar Collegiate Invitational

After two days of tough national competition at the Valspar Collegiate Invitational, the Houston men’s golf team grabbed a ninth-place finish in the team standings with a total score of 872 (+20).

On the first day of the tournament, senior Alexander Frances picked up the best score after two rounds for the Cougars with a 73 in the morning round followed by a 70 in the afternoon, tying for 29th place heading into day two.

Sophomore Austyn Reily was right behind Frances with a tie for 33rd place after picking up a morning round best 69, followed by 76 in the second round.

Seniors Logan Young and Luke Long, along with sophomore Trip Morris and freshman Hanseung Chang all competed as individuals. Young (t-38th) posted a 146 after two rounds with Long (t-42nd) at 148, Morris (t-45th) at 149 and Chang (t-55th) at 153.

Junior Braxton Watkins posted a 75 in both rounds, sitting tied for 47th place. Seniors Matt Cole (57th) and Andrew Gibson (t-58th) rounded out the team with scores of 154 and 155, leaving the Cougars sitting in 10th place on the team standings with a total score of 591.

On the last day of competition, Frances led the way with the best score of the day, posting a 69, which was the only under-par total score for the Cougars to finish tied for 16th place (-1) on the individual standings.

Reily (t-26th), Cole (t-46th) and Gibson (t-50th) performed best in the third round, with scores of 71, 70 and 71, respectively, to boost them in the individual standings.

Young and Long finished tied for 36th place at 220, while Morris (t-50th), Watkins (t-52nd) and Chang (t-54th) finished off the competition for the Cougars with scores of 226, 228 and 229, moving one place higher on the team standings at the conclusion of the tournament.

The UH men’s golf team will now head to Tuscon, Arizona, to compete in the N.I.T. at the Omni Tucson National Resort March 20-21.

