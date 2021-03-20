UH women’s basketball falls to San Francisco in NWIT

After just missing the NCAA Tournament, the Houston women’s basketball team fell to San Francisco in the first round of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament, 71-63.

Freshman guard Laila Blair showed out with 19 points and five rebounds, while sophomore guard Miya Crump also impressed with a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Cougars had a rough time shooting early on, going 2-of-8 after most of the opening frame.

Junior guard Dymond Gladney rejoined UH to compete for the first time since suffering an injury on Feb. 27 and right away drained a 3-pointer to cut San Francisco’s lead to eight.

Gladney’s three sparked some momentum as more Cougars followed and let the threes fall, but the Cougars couldn’t quite cut into the Dons’ lead as San Francisco continued to make shots on the other side of the court.

By the end of the first quarter, the Dons led 22-16.

After turning it up on defense, the Cougars got within one with less than two minutes until halftime after a 3-pointer from Miya Crump which gave UH a two-point lead. Both teams entered the break tied.

The Dons came out shooting well while it took the Cougars a little longer to get things going.

Sophomore forward Jazmaine Lewis stepped in to add four quick points, which kept the game close, but San Francisco had an easier time sliding past the defender to get inside for a finish than the Cougars did in the third.

After UH couldn’t get the shots to fall, the Dons took full advantage with another 10-0 run.

The Cougars suffered another scoring drought at the beginning of the final frame.

The UH women’s basketball made a run on San Francisco late. A much-needed three from fifth-year guard Eryka Sidney gave UH a boost to cut its deficit to only four, but the comeback wasn’t enough for the Cougars as UH was defeated in a single-digit decision.

UH will play the loser of California Baptist and New Mexico in the Consolation Bracket.

