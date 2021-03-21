UH track and field dominates outdoor season opener

The Houston track and field team kicked off its first piece of outdoor action at the Houston Spring Break Invitational in dominant fashion, as the Cougars picked up a total of 18 first-place finishes.

On the men’s side, coming off his first appearance at the NCAA Indoor Championships last week, freshman Shaun Maswanganyi picked up right where he left off, taking first place in the men’s 100-meter dash with a time of 10.18.

Junior Christian Hamberlin followed up with a first-place finish of his own, clocking in with a time of 21.07 in the men’s 200-meter dash.

Graduate student Jermaine Holt added to UH’s string of victories, winning the men’s 400-meter dash with a time of 47.76.

Junior Christian Gilmore kept the track success going for the Cougars, finishing first in the men’s 800-meter run with a time of 1:56.34.

Junior Triston Gibbons did not lose his touch and doubled down as he grabbed two first-place finishes in the men’s discus throw, throwing 55.64 meters, and the men’s shot put, throwing 17.47 meters.

The men would finish the day with a first-place finish in the men’s 4×100 meter relay, clocking in a time of 40.42.

On the women’s side, freshman Camille Rutherford continued her dominance as she picked up a first-place finish in the women’s 100-meter dash with a time of 11.54.

Soon followed senior Naomi Taylor, who grabbed a first-place finish in the women’s 100-meter hurdles, clocking in a time of 13.41.

Junior Cecilia Tamayo-Garza kept the momentum going for the Cougars, as she finished first in the women’s 200-meter dash with a time of 23.68.

Sophomore Imari Chatman won the women’s 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:02.16.

Junior Madeline Castleberry continued her success and grabbed a first-place finish in the women’s 1,500 meter run with a time of 4:50.47.

In the women’s discus throw, graduate student Nora Monie took home first with a throw of 52.62 meters.

UH track and field freshman Justice Henderson grabbed her first collegiate win as she finished first in the women’s long jump with a distance of 6.09 meters.

Senior Sarah Howe added a first-place finish in the women’s pole vault at 3.85 meters, while junior Nu’uausala Tuilefano finished first in the women’s shot put with a throw of 15.69 meters.

The women wrapped up the event with victories in the women’s 4×100 meter relay and the 4×400 meter relay, picking up times of 45.46 and 3:52.72, respectively.

