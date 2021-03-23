UH soccer overcomes early deficit in win over Tulsa

On senior day, the Houston soccer team beat Tulsa by a score of 4-1 at home Sunday afternoon behind an electric three goals in seven minutes scored by the Cougars.

After being down to an early goal, the Cougars scored three goals between the 13th and 19th minutes of the contest, which set the tone of the match.

The first goal came thanks to senior forward Jazmin Grant. Redshirt junior forward Zionah Browne and senior midfielder Mia Brascia added the two other goals in this span.

Grant, Browne and Brascia lead the team in scoring all tied with three goals each. Grant also leads the team in assists with nine this season, followed by Brascia and Browne with eight.

The Cougars added the final goal in the 81st minute in a tap-in by freshman forward Nadia Kamassah. This was the first goal in the young career of Kamassah.

The Cougars recorded 13 shots, with 12 of them being on target as the affair was mainly played with Tulsa defending.

Junior goalkeeper Salma Ghazal got the start and shined, allowing one goal in the early stages of the game. Ghazal has yet to allow more than one goal when she plays.

Ghazal was replaced in the final nine minutes of the game by senior goalkeeper Kate Godfrey, which recorded one save in the finale.

This four-goal affair by the UH soccer team’s explosive offense and firm defense sealed the victory over the Golden Hurricane.

All four honored players on senior day earned playing time, with redshirt senior defender Amy Nguyen being the only starter.

Next, the Cougars will travel to Cincinnati on Wednesday to play a game that was originally scheduled for Feb. 28.

[email protected]