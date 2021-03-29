UH tennis swept by seventh-ranked Baylor

The Houston tennis team was routed in a tough loss to No. 7 Baylor, who notched its 17th win of the year with a 7-0 sweep over the Cougars on Friday afternoon at the Hurd Tennis Center in Waco.

The match was certainly meant to be a test, as UH coach Helena Besovic mentioned before leaving for Waco on Thursday, but it proved to be too much for the Cougars.

The afternoon kicked off with the doubles as usual, and the UH tennis team found themselves in a hole early with the pair of senior Mimi Kendall-Woseley and freshman Laura Slisane falling to the Baylor junior Mel Krywoj and senior Angelina Shakraichuk, losing 6-2 in the contest.

Krywoj is one of two Baylor women ranked and currently sits at No. 40 in the nation, with the other being junior Alicia Herrero Linana, who sits at No. 111.

The closest doubles match came from sophomore Azul Pedemonti and freshman Blanca Cortijo-Parreno, who took on Baylor junior Alicia Herrero and senior Jessica Hinojosa and lost 6-4, ultimately ending the pairs win streak.

The UH tennis team was unable to bring it back in the singles, losing the first three openers to give Baylor the 4-0 sweep. The Cougars opted to finish the remaining matches, but were unable to take one off Baylor.

Pedemonti and Parreno were among the first three losses to secure the Baylor win, ending the eight-match winning streak both had in singles.

Pedemonti fell to Baylor freshman Audrey Boch-Collins (6-2, 6-1), and Parreno took a loss to Baylor junior Kristina Sorokolet (6-1, 6-3) in the meeting.

Kendall-Woseley came the closest to taking a set against the Bears in her 7-5, 6-1 loss against Baylor’s Jessica Hinojosa.

This marks UH’s third loss to ranked teams this season.

The Cougars look to bounce back on Sunday where they will take on UTRGV in a double-header in Edinburgh.

