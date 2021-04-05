Offensive struggles doom UH softball in weekend series against USF

After four losses to UCF, the Houston softball team looked to bounce back against USF in its conference home opener during a four-game series.

The Cougars were off to a slow start, dropping both games in the Thursday doubleheader, 1-0 and 14-1, but pulled off a 4-3 win on Friday. In the series finale on Saturday, the UH softball team looked to makeup and split the season series, but just could not get on the board as it fell 1-0.

Here’s a closer look at each matchup:

Thursday

The first game was low scoring, with pitchers from both sides putting on an impressive show. Sophomore pitcher Logan Hulon paced the way for the Cougars’ defense, giving up just one walk in seven innings.

The Bulls got on the board first in the fourth inning thanks to a few singles to get a runner across home plate.

UH tried to respond in the sixth with the bases loaded, but couldn’t capitalize on the position.

USF kept its run one lead to win 1-0.

In the second game, the Bulls had a hot start with a quick three runs in the third inning, while the Cougars struggled to generate any offense.

In the fourth, a double from junior catcher Kati Ray Brown scored third baseman Sarah Queen, but the Bulls had already piled on three more runs to lead 6-1.

After a scoreless fifth inning, USF put the game out of reach with eight more runs in the sixth.

UH dropped the second game 14-1.

Friday

Things were looking up for the Cougars early when sophomore first baseman Britaney Shaw blasted a two-run home run to put UH up 2-1.

The Bulls knotted the game in the fourth inning, but the Cougars responded with another two-run homer, this time from senior designated player Tierrah Williams in the sixth.

USF couldn’t make up the deficit as UH took the game 4-3.

Saturday

In the series finale, Hulon and junior pitcher Rachel Hertenberger together threw for seven innings without allowing a single earned run.

The Bulls struck first, tallying a run in the second inning.

The Cougars began to show out on the field as second baseman Paige Hulsey reached over the wall in foul territory to end USF’s chances of adding on to its lead.

The UH softball team, however, couldn’t get things going on the other side as the Cougars fell to the Bulls 1-0.

