UH track and field accumulates multiple first-place finishes over weekend

With only a single day to perform at the Houston Alumni Invitational, the Houston track and field team put on dominant displays en route to picking up 12 first-place finishes.

On the men’s side, freshman Shaun Maswanganyi opened up the action as he took first place in the men’s 100-meter dash with a time of 10.29.

In the men’s 200 meter dash, graduate student Travis Collins picked up a first-place finish, clocking in with a time of 20.87.

Graduate student Jermaine Holt soon followed up with a first-place finish in the men’s 400-meter dash with a time of 47.33.

UH track and field senior David-Marquis Patrick grabbed a victory in the men’s 400-meter hurdles, finishing first with a time of 54.64.

Both men’s teams placed second in the 4×100 and 4×400 relays, clocking in at 43.85 and 3:19.63, respectively.

On the women’s side, graduate student Tristan Evelyn got things started with a first-place finish in the women’s 100-meter dash with a time of 11.49.

Graduate student Brianne Bethel picked up the success and doubled-down for the Cougars, finishing in first place in both the women’s 200-meter dash at 23.21 and the 400-meter dash at 52.98.

It was not long after when UH track and field graduate student Nora Monie picked up another victory in the women’s discus throw with a distance of 52.04 meters.

Graduate student Samiyah Samuels got in on the action with a victory of her own in the women’s long jump with a jump of 5.82 meters.

In the women’s pole vault, senior Sarah Howe grabbed another first-place finish on the season with a height of 3.90 meters.

The women went two-for-two in their relay events, picking up victories in the 4×100 meter and 4×400 meter relays with times of 43.68 and 3:49.01 respectively.

The Cougars’ next competition will see them stay in Texas where they will take part in the Texas A&M Invitational on April 9-10 in College Station.

