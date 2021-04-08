UH opens registration for on-campus COVID-19 vaccinations

Students hoping to get a COVID-19 vaccine will have the chance to get one on campus after UH opened registration for on-campus vaccinations next Tuesday and Friday.

The University, which has consistently been offering on-campus vaccinations in recent weeks as COVID-19 vaccines become more widespread, is partnering with Walgreens to deliver a limited supply of Pfizer vaccines to on-campus clinics.

UH students, faculty and staff are eligible to receive this vaccine with registration if they have not already received a first or second dose of another vaccine. Those who are eligible can register through a link emailed to the UH community on Thursday morning.

Supplies are limited, with an undisclosed number of Pfizer vaccines arriving, and registration will close once appointments fill up.

Vaccine eligibility became available to any Texan over the age of 16 in March, and the same eligibility rules apply for the on-campus vaccine distributions.

