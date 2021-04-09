UH’s Quentin Grimes declares for 2021 NBA Draft

Houston guard Quentin Grimes announced his decision to declare for the 2021 NBA Draft, The Woodlands native announced on his Twitter on Friday afternoon.

“It’s been an honor for a hometown kid to be able to wear the ‘Houston’ jersey across my chest the past two years,” Grimes said in a tweet. “To coach (Kelvin) Sampson, coach (Quannas White) and the rest of the coaching staff, thank you for pushing me and holding me accountable, and always challenging me to be the best version of myself.”

Grimes, who was named co-American Athletic Conference Player of the Year and made the All-Midwest Region team in the NCAA Tournament, averaged 17.8 points per game and finished second on the team with 5.7 rebounds per contest.

“We are really proud of Quentin and the improvement he has made while he has been in our program. This is the right step for Quentin, and we will support him throughout the process,” UH head coach Kelvin Sampson said. “From day one, Quentin has worked hard, and he has been a huge part of the success in our program during the last two years.”

Grimes will sign with an agent, according to CBS Sports.

“We’re just thrilled that Q decided to spend two years with us,” UH assistant coach Kellen Sampson said. “He’s worked his tail off to be in this position. He’ll go down as one of the great Coogs of all time.”

Grimes received numerous All-American honors, including earning third-team recognition from the Associated Press.

He was the first UH player to earn All-American honors of any kind since Gee Gervin received Honorable Mention in 1999.

“We wish him all the best going forward and will do everything in our power to help him succeed at the next level,” Kelvin said.

