#ShotofHope expands eligibility pool for vaccinations

The University has now expanded the eligibility pool for those looking to receive a vaccine as a part of #ShotofHope on April 12 to UH students, faculty and staff to include family members and close friends.

Partnered with Memorial Hermann, #ShotofHope is a one-day vaccination clinic happening at the University by appointment.

Memorial Hermann is planning to administer 4,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on this day to those who have appointments and meet the eligibility.

Those eligible still have to be 18 years or older to receive a vaccine.

#ShotOfHope is distributing the 4,000 doses of Pfizer at the Indoor Practice Facility, allowing students to sign up to volunteer at the site for clinical and non-clinical shifts.

Those choosing to volunteer at the event are being offered the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the end of the shift, if they have not already received one.

During the same week as #ShotofHope, UH is partnering with Walgreens to distribute Pfizer vaccines to students, faculty and staff of the University.

[email protected]