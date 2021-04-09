UH receives recognition for supporting underutilized businesses

UH was recently bestowed the Jessie L. Moore 2021 Supplier Diversity Award for it’s support of historically underutilized businesses.

INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine gave the award as a national honor to acknowledge universities assisting minority-owned businesses by supplier diversity offices, unique programs and leading initiatives, according to the press release by the University.

“So what it means to the University, we have been recognized as being a Hispanic serving university and this just elevates within a firm with the community that we are doing the right thing as a university to the best of our ability,” said director of the UH Historically Underutilized Business program F. Linelle Clark.

The University receives the award by submitting an application with important factors, such as innovative and various ways of engaging with historically underutilized businesses. The University increased in HUB vendors, according to UH senior vice president for administration and finance Raymond Bartlett.

“The University has made very intentional efforts to increase the use of HUB vendors in the UH procurement process,” Bartlett said.

“As one of the most diverse public research universities in the nation, it’s important that we do our part in removing barriers to success for HUB-certified business owners in Houston and Texas. Diversity and inclusion are core values at UH.”

Additionally, the HUB operation has partnered with the National Association of Minority Contractors, a local organization, to build courses for the College of Technology to assist subcontractors within the construction field and answer questions regarding how to better prepare for future jobs.

Internships are typically with big general contractors, so by creating this partnership, students get the chance to work with smaller local companies while still getting paid, Clark said.

“This was a opportunity for students to be exposed to paid internships with smaller companies and also getting them hands on experience,” Clark said.

“This magazine goes throughout the country, so it’s not limited to Texas … It really helps in terms of further elevating the good work that we do as an overall University for those that may be outside of Texas to become more aware of University of Houston.”

