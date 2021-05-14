UH softball falls to Tulsa in first round of AAC tournament

After splitting the final regular-season series against Tulsa last weekend, Houston softball, seeded No. 5, fell to the No. 4 seed Golden Hurricane 8-2 in the first round of the American Athletic Conference tournament.

Tulsa took an early 1-0 lead off a couple of hits in the bottom of the first.

In the top of the second, UH responded with a solo home run from senior center fielder Aspen Howie to knot the game at one.

The Golden Hurricanes retook the lead in the bottom half of the inning on an RBI single and would never look back.

After holding UH scoreless over the next three innings, Tulsa’s offense exploded in the bottom of the fifth, putting up five runs in the frame to break the game open.

The Cougars got a run back in the sixth inning on an opposite-field home run to left from junior right fielder Bethany Busch, but it was too little, too late.

The 8-2 loss marks the end of UH softball’s 2021 season. The Cougars finished with a 17-33 record.

