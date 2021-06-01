UH event capacities to steadily increase in upcoming months

In a statement sent to students Tuesday, UH announced that event capacities will be expanded to 100 percent by Aug. 1.

The school plans to phase into full event capacity by allowing events to accommodate allow 50 percent seating capacity at a UH managed venue starting June 1.

The capacity will increase to 75 percent on July 1, and finally transition to full venue capacities before the start of the next academic year.

This announcement comes in accordance with the governor’s Executive Order GA-36 and new guidelines on mask wearing and social distancing from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The venues at UH included in under these new guidelines include all athletic venues, the UH Hilton, theatre’s and performance halls, the campus recreation center and Student Center North and South.

COVID-19 event guidelines will continue to remain in effect until Aug.1, which includes seating arrangements, queueing and check-in at all events.

“We continue to make safety our top priority and believe these new event guidelines will allow us to reestablish a dynamic university environment while maintaining our commitment to the wellbeing of the campus community,” said director of occupational health services Dawn Mopkins in the email to students.

