UH women’s golf head coach Gerrod Chadwell leaves program

After seven years of serving as the first head coach in the UH women’s golf program’s history, Gerrod Chadwell is leaving after officially being announced as next head coach at Texas A&M University Tuesday morning.

When the program began in 2013, Chadwell wasted no time building UH women’s golf into the program of sustained success.

Under Chadwell, the Cougars captured three American Athletic Conference Championships and helped the program produce 19 All-AAC honorees, including three AAC Players of the Year.

As a result of his ability to produce not only some of the conference’s top women’s golfers, but an entire UH team that was in contention for a conference title year after year, Chadwell earned the AAC Coach of the Year Award three times in 2016, 2018 and 2019.

The University expressed great gratitude for Chadwell’s contributions in building a successful program from the ground up in such a short period of time.

“When we began our Women’s Golf program in 2013, Gerrod was the perfect candidate to lead our student-athletes,” said UH athletic director Chris Pezman. “He developed and instilled a commitment to excellence in all facets in our team and made Houston Women’s Golf one of the premier programs in the nation.”

While Chadwell is moving on to his next chapter in his coaching career down in College Station, he said he is forever grateful for his time at UH.

“It was an honor and a blessing to receive the opportunity to start the University of Houston Women’s Golf program and see it grow to where it is today,” Chadwell said. “I want to thank all our young women, assistant coaches administrators and support staff members. It truly takes a village to get to this point. I began my own family here, so Houston will always be a special place for me. I cannot wait to watch the program continue to grow and flourish under the next coach. Once a Coog, always a Coog.”

