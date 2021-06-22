UH athletics moves to 100 percent capacity for 2021-22 seasons

After a full year of no fans or limited attendance at Houston athletic events due to the coronavirus pandemic, all UH athletic venues will return to 100 percent capacity beginning on Aug. 1, the University announced Tuesday morning.

“We are grateful for the tremendous support and dedication of our University leadership, medical officials, team doctors and athletic trainers for helping us safely navigate the various challenges over the past year,” said UH athletic director Chris Pezman. “We look forward to returning to full capacity beginning this August and welcoming back all our loyal Cougar fans that help us create the best home-field advantage for our student-athletes.”

Along with full crowds, the game day atmosphere will look like it did prior to the pandemic with fan activities including tailgating, CougaRVillage and Cougar Walk returning in the fall for the 2021 UH football season.

With the increased crowds, UH athletic venues will continue to take health and safety measures such as having hand sanitizing stations inside each facility, cashless and contactless payment options at concession stands, mobile ticketing and digital gameday publications.

[email protected]