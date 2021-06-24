John Houston named associate athletic director for sports medicine

John Houston has been promoted to UH’s associate athletics director for sports medicine, the University announced Thursday morning.

“John is a leader in the sports medicine industry and has been a tremendous asset to our athletics department since he arrived in 1997,” said UH athletic director Chris Pezman.

“He has helped lead our sports medicine group and our entire athletics department through the COVID-19 pandemic over the last year and his dedicated efforts allowed many of our programs to compete in competition through various challenges. John has always been focused on providing exceptional care to our student-athletes and I know he will continue to do the same in this expanded role.”

Houston has served 24 years in the UH sports medicine department, specifically working with the men’s basketball team.

In his new role, Houston will oversee the delivery of student-focused, high-quality sports medicine services and mental health and well-being programs, as well as continue to work with the men’s basketball program and men’s golf program.

“I would like to thank Chris Pezman and his administrative staff for this opportunity,” Houston said. “I look forward to continuing my work with a great athletics department and sports medicine program. It is a privilege to work side-by-side with such a dedicated and professional sports medicine staff. To the best of my abilities, I will work to support them and their tireless efforts in the health care of our student-athletes.”

