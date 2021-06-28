UH alumnus dead in Miami condo collapse

Manuel “Manny” LaFont, a class of 1991 marketing alumnus, is one of five people confirmed dead in the collapse of a Florida condo building.

A father of two, LaFont, 54, was a Houston native living in the Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside, Florida, according to Miami-Dade County law enforcement. His remains were found Saturday night.

LaFont attended Sharpstown High School and worked as a business consultant. Some of his high school classmates offered condolences, most particularly on Facebook.

He also coached his son’s local baseball team named after Houston’s own MLB team, the Astros.

His ex-wife Adriana LaFont picked up his two kids hours before the collapse and asked for prayers from friends and family in a Facebook post.

[email protected]