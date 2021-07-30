side bar
Friday, July 30, 2021

Men's Basketball

DeJon Jarreau signs as undrafted free agent with Miami

After going undrafted, former UH basketball guard DeJon Jarreau agreed to a deal with the Miami Heat. | Andy Yanez/The Cougar

Although he did not hear his name called on Thursday night during the 2021 NBA Draft, DeJon Jarreau announced he signed a deal as an undrafted free agent with the Miami Heat shortly after the draft’s conclusion.

The Heat, who did not have a single pick Thursday night, tried to trade for one in the second round with the intentions of drafting Jarreau, according to UH basketball head coach Kelvin Sampson.

“(Miami) was trying to buy a pick last night and draft DeJon,” Sampson said. “Had (Miami) had a second-round pick they would have drafted DeJon. They loved DeJon. They targeted him.”

Jarreau will play in Sacramento, California and Las Vegas with Miami’s summer league team over the next few weeks, Sampson said.

