Understanding UH’s current COVID-19 guidelines

As students, faculty and staff return to in-person instruction, COVID-19 protocols and guidelines can seem confusing and overwhelming. Here’s a breakdown of what’s to come when you come back:

Face coverings are encouraged by both the University and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but they are not mandatory as per Gov. Greg Abbott’s May 18, 2021 executive order.

Social distancing will also be encouraged, along with frequent hand washing and sanitizing. Frequently touched surfaces and objects will be regularly cleaned and sanitized.

Also as per a more recent executive order, proof of vaccination will not be required in any capacity on campus.

University sponsored in-person events will only take place if they are approved by the school beforehand, and social distancing and frequent sanitizing will be exercised. A disclaimer will also be issued to people who chose to attend events on campus.

Domestic travelers will not be required to self quarantine after arriving back to campus, regardless of vaccination status, but international students who are unvaccinated will be required to self quarantine.

If you contract COVID-19, the University requests, but does not require, that you report it immediately via their form, and self quarantine for at least 10 days if you are unvaccinated.

Steps for UH’s COVID-19 reporting and self quarantine processes can be found through their website.

