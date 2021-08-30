UH soccer shuts out Houston Baptist for third win of season

Houston’s women’s soccer team cruised past Houston Baptist 3-0 Sunday night at the Carl Lewis International Complex to remain undefeated on the young season.

The Cougars (3-0-1) are yet to lose a game so far, making this the first time since 2016 the club has gone unbeaten through their first three matches.

UH struck first in the 20th minute of the contest with sophomore midfielder Madison Gear scoring off the assist from the redshirt freshman midfielder Caitlyn Matthews to make it a 1-0 game early.

This would be the lone goal in a half controlled by the Cougars, who got off 11 shots while allowing just one from the Huskies.

UH took off in the second half, scoring goals in the 51st minute and again in the 67th minute, pushing pushed the lead to 3-0 in what turned into a dominant showing for the Cougars.

The two goals came from redshirt senior forward Jazmin Grant and freshman forward Anna Reysa with assists from senior forward Natalie Anderson and graduate forward Zionah Browne.

Redshirt freshman goalkeeper Mikaela Garcia kept a clean sheet, helping UH secure win number three on the year to remain undefeated through four games now.

The match was turnaround defensively from the game against Stephen F. Austin, the Huskies were only allowed just two shots total, while the Cougars got off 23 shots and scored on three of them.

“I think it was a good bounce back, we played a crazy game with SFA and uncharacteristically we gave up too many goals, mental errors,” said head coach Diego Bocanegra after the game. “Tonight we came back, we shorted up in the back, but I was happiest about our ability to play at a high energy. We were able to rotate in lots of players, play at a fast pace.”

