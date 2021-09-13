UH volleyball takes two of three at Texas A&M Invitational

Houston volleyball traveled to College Station over the weekend to compete in the Texas A&M Invitational, going 2-1 in three matches to move 8-1 on the season.

Here’s a closer look at how each match went down:

Friday

On the first day of the Texas A&M Invitational, UH fell to the Aggies 3-1, putting an end to the program’s perfect start.

The Cougars were on the board first after a kill from senior outside hitter Kennedy Warren got things started for UH.

Down three, the Cougars put together a 4-0 run, highlighted by a slam from senior outside hitter Kortlyn Henderson, to regain the lead 13-12.

The Cougars were in control, taking advantage of late errors from the Aggies.

At 24-22, Texas A&M huddled up, while it seemed as if UH would cement the first set victory.

The Aggies came out of the timeout and scored three consecutive points.

A big block from junior outside hitter Abbie Jackson, who finished with 11 kills and 11 digs, kept the Cougars alive, but Texas A&M went away with the 27-25 win.

The Aggies were hot early on in the second set, leading 6-2.

Texas A&M held a steady lead until a block from senior middle blocker Isabel Theut, followed by an ace from sophomore setter Annie Cooke tied the game at 10.

Cooke went on to add 33 assists on the night.

But the Aggies started to pull away again, earning three straight points.

Before too much damage was done, junior middle blocker Rachel Tullos added a kill to end Texas A&M’s run.

From there, the set stayed close, with UH trailing right behind the rest of the way.

Ultimately, the Cougars dropped the second set 25-21.

The third set saw similar back-and-forth action.

Neither team led by more than two until a block from graduate student middle blocker Bridget Wallenberger and Tullos brought the score to 21-18.

With multiple errors late in the set from the Aggies, Jackson sealed 25-20 the victory for UH.

After a kill from Jackson, followed by another from Tullos, the Cougars created a little breathing room early in the fourth set, leading 7-4.

UH held on to a narrow lead before Texas A&M went on a 3-0 run to trail by just one.

The Aggies went on to score five points in a row to reach 20, while the Cougars were behind by four.

A late block from Theut and Cooke kept UH in the game, but Texas A&M’s momentum carried them to the 25, ending the game on a kill to take the fourth set 25-20 and win the match 3-1.

Saturday

UH bounced back from its first loss of the season in dominating fashion, sweeping UTSA 3-0 in the first match of the day.

After jumping out to a quick 6-1 lead, the Cougars rode the momentum to take the first set 25-21.

In the second set, UTSA mounted a comeback using an 8-3 run to tie the set at 19. The Cougars responded, taking six of the next eight points to win the set 25-21.

UH cruised to a 25-17 third set victory to complete its sweep over UTSA.

Jackson led the Cougars with 16 kills and Cooke notched 27 assists.

UH ended its time at the Texas A&M invitation with a commanding 3-1 win over Albany.

Jackson got the Cougars off to a 5-0 start serving three aces.

From there, the first set was all UH

A kill by Warren sealedto a 25-9 dominating first set victory. Henderson and Warren led the Cougars with four kills each.

The second set went back in fourth, with the Cougars maintaining a narrow lead throughout the majority of the set.

A kill by Cooke followed by strong serves from Warren kept UH out in front of Albany 18-14.

A couple of late kills by Albany kept UH on their toes, but the Cougars managed to hold on and win the second set 25-21.

UH dropped the third set 25-20, as the Great Danes forced the match to be extended.

Albany held a 15-13 in the middle of the fourth set, but a kill by Warren tied it 17-17.

From here the two teams traded points but in the end, the Cougars got it done, coming out on top 30-28 to win the match 3-1.

