The opposition: Previewing UH against Grambling State

After dominating in-town rival Rice at the Bayou Bucket Classic, UH football looks to keep the momentum rolling Saturday when it hosts Grambling State.

Here is everything you need to know about the Tigers:

Tigers offense

The Grambling offense has struggled to get into any rhythm, combining for a total of 16 points and 325 yards in its first two games of the season.

The Tigers’ offense has relied heavily on the run game, with more than 62 percent of their plays coming on the ground.

Sophomore Darqueze Brutton and freshman CJ Russell have spent the majority of time in the backfield for the Tigers, combining for 114 yards on 38 carries so far this season.

The Tigers have struggled in the passing game, as starter Elijah Walker has completed just 50 percent of his passes for a total of 73 yards.

Junior quarterback Aldon Clark saw action in Grambling’s loss to Southern Miss, going 8/19 for 60 yards and throwing an interception.

Tigers defense

The Tigers’ defense has struggled against the run early in the season, giving up more than 100 yards in each of their first two contests. Last weekend, Southern Miss ran the ball at will against Grambling, piling up 290 yards on the ground.

Grambling’s defense hasn’t been burned through the air, giving up less than 150 passing yards in the first two games.

How does UH match with Grambling?

UH football head coach Dana Holgorsen has warned his team not to overlook Grambling, knowing the dangers that can result from not taking an opponent seriously.

“We’re going to respect our opponent no matter who we play,” Holgorsen said. “Grambling has a great tradition, (they) have won a lot of games. They’ve got quality football players. They’ve got quality coaching.”

