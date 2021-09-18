Led by Ike Ogbogu, UH shuts out Grambling State

In dominating fashion, Houston rolled right over Grambling State 45-0 on Saturday night at TDECU Stadium.

After not coming away with points on their first two drives, things became concerning on the Cougars’ third drive when junior quarterback Clayton Tune took a big hit and left the game.

Tune did not return to the game due to an undisclosed injury.

Junior quarterback Ike Ogbogu took over for UH.

Near the end of the first quarter, junior linebacker Donavan Mutin got to Grambling State quarterback Aldon Clark, forcing a fumble which was recovered by junior cornerback Jayce Rodgers recovered it on Grambling’s 47.

Following the turnover, UH started its next with a bubble screen to sophomore wide receiver Nathaniel Dell, who suffered a non-contact injury and limped off the field.

Dell returned later that same drive and scored a 16-yard touchdown from Ogbogu on the exact same play call. This was Ogbogu’s first career collegiate touchdown pass.

Senior cornerback and return specialist Marcus Jones made his name known early in the second quarter, taking a punt 48-yard for a touchdown.

Following the touchdown, Clark launched a 37-yard pass to receiver reg White, putting Grambling in UH territory. But UH quickly recovered, registering back-to-back sacks by junior defensive lineman Latrell Bankston and senior defensive lineman David Anenih to shut down the Grambling drive.

On the Cougars’ next possession, Ogbogu hit Dell for a 37-yard pass putting UH just outside the red zone. Plays later freshman running back Alton McCaskill found the endzone with a 17-yard touchdown run.

At the half UH led, 21-0, holding Grambling to a mere 80 total yards while putting up over 200 of its own.

UH started off the second half strong, with another sack by Anenih to force a three-and-out on the opening possession of the second half.

The Cougars started their first possession half with a bang, putting together a 4-plays, 48-yard drive capped off by a 34-yard touchdown run by McCaskill. McCaskill had all 48 yards on the drive.

UH showed no signs of slowing down, continuing their dominance as Ogbogu found Dell again, this time on a 10-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 35-0.

UH spread the love around late in the third as junior runningback Ta’Zhawn Henry ran it in for a 1-yard touchdown run.

With six minutes left in the half, senior kicker Dalton Witherspoon makes his first field goal of the day after missing one early in the first quarter, putting Houston up 45-0.

Ogbogu finished 14 for 22 for 196 yards and two touchdowns. Dell led the way receiving, hauling in eight receptions for 134 yards and two scores.

UH held Grambling to just 102 total yards on the game.

[email protected]