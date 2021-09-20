UH soccer blows by Sam Houston for eighth win

Houston soccer cruised past Sam Houston State 2-0 Sunday night for their eighth win of the season at the Carl Lewis International Complex.

The Cougars (8-1-1) had no problem defeating the in-state rival Bearcats (2-5) as they shut out their sixth opponent of the 2021-22 season.

UH set the tempo early, getting off seven shots in the first ten minutes of the game, though the first score wouldn’t come until late in the first half.

Redshirt freshman forward Nadia Kamassah scored the first goal of the contest for the Cougars in the 43rd minute to give the Cougars a 1-0 lead heading into the half.

Kamassah came right back at the Bearcats again in the second half, this time scoring off the assist from redshirt freshman Caitlyn Matthews in the 59th minute of the match to earn her fifth goal of the season.

The two goals alone were enough for the Cougars to close out another win.

Redshirt freshman goalkeeper Mikaela Gracia posted her sixth clean sheet of the season.

The Cougars outshot the Bearcats 23-7 overall in the match.

The Cougars have outscored opponents 21-7 on the season.

