Student carjacked on campus, UHPD says

A UH student was carjacked by two armed males on Tuesday, according to reports from UHPD.

The incident took place around 12:55 p.m., in parking lot Zone E off of Cullen Boulevard and Wheeler Avenue. No injuries were reported.

“The investigation is fresh and ongoing so I can not give any more details that might compromise that investigation, however I can say that we are actively collecting good evidence,” said UHPD field operations captain Bret Collier.

The suspects carjacked the student’s vehicle and she notified UHPD. Officers were able to locate the vehicle off campus, while suspects ran from the car. They have not been located yet, but the vehicle and its contents were recovered.

“The student in this case did a good job by cooperating, allowing her to get out of the situation quickly and safely,” Collier said. “She contacted the police immediately and was a good witness, providing valuable information to us in this case to help us quickly locate the vehicle.”

[email protected]