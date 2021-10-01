Live Score: UH travels to Tulsa for Friday night showdown

Coming off its third consecutive win, Houston looks to stay perfect in American Athletic Conference play Friday night against Tulsa.

Follow along with our live scoring updates throughout the game:

Final: Houston 45, Tulsa 10

It was domination all around for the Cougars, Tune finished with 241 yards passing with two touchdowns all while completing 71 percent of his passes.

Tune and Dell connected six times for 82 yards, making Dell the leading receiver for the game.

McCaskill impressed with 77 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

The defense and special teams showed out as well for the Cougars with the defense intercepting Brin three times on the night and special teams tallied a blocked punt.

UH finished with 405 total yards to the Golden Hurricane 289 and tied their season high in points.

Fourth Quarter (4:19): Houston 45, Tulsa 10

UH added to their lead late in the fourth quarter as senior kicker Dalton Witherspoon shook off the miss from the previous drive and this time split the uprights for a 48-yard field goal.

Fourth Quarter (9:26) : Houston 42, Tulsa 10

The Golden Hurricane got their first touchdown of the night following a pass interference call as Brin found senior wide receiver Ezra Naylor II for a 41-yard touchdown.

Fourth Quarter (14:55): Houston 42, Tulsa 3

After stopping the Golden Hurricanes on fourth down for the second time tonight, the Cougars marched down field for another touchdown, this time from senior tight end Seth Green off an 8-yard pass from Tune.

Tune has now completed passes to nine different receivers in the game.

Third Quarter (14:06): Houston 35, Tulsa 3

The Cougars carried the momentum into the second half and intercepted Brin for the third time on the night, this time junior linebacker Donovan Mutin tipped the ball and it was intercepted by junior safety Gervarrius Owens and returned for a touchdown.

Halftime: Houston 28, Tulsa 3

The Cougars put together a dominating first half as they totaled 284 yards while giving up just 106 from the Golden Hurricanes.

Tune completed 14 of his 19 passing attempts for 210 yards and a touchdown while McCaskill racked up the other three touchdowns for UH, Dell was the leading receiver at the half with five catches for 72 yards.

The defense held Brin to just 97 yards while completing nine of his 20 passing attempts and was intercepted twice, once by senior cornerback Damarion Williams and again by junior cornerback Alex Hogan.

Second Quarter (1:22): Houston 28, Tulsa 3

The Golden Hurricanes got on the board for the first time tonight with a 33-yard field goal from graduate kicker Zack Long to cap off an 11-play 65-yard drive.

Second Quarter (9:33): Houston 28, Tulsa 0

After intercepting Tulsa Junior quarterback Brin Davis just a minute and a half later, the Cougars kept their foot on the gas after Dell took a short pass from Tune to the goal line to set up another walk-in touchdown for McCaskill.

McCaskill now has nine carries for 37 yards and three touchdowns in the first half.

Second Quarter (13:01): Houston 21, Tulsa 0

Following a turnover on downs, Tune found sophomore wide receiver Nathaniel Dell for a 29-yard sideline grab to set up for McCaskill’s second score of the evening.

Dell’s reception was originally ruled incomplete, but was overturned after being reviewed.

First Quarter (1:14): Houston 14, Tulsa 0

Junior receiver Jeremy Singleton took a screen pass and broke multiple tackles, taking it 47 yards for the score to put UH double-digits.

First Quarter (4:23): Houston 7, Tulsa 0

Junior quarterback Clayton Tune avoided a sack and found junior tight end Christian Trahan for 40 yards to set up Houston deep in Tulsa territory.

A few plays later, freshman running back Alton McCaskill rushed for a 1-yard touchdown to give the Cougars the early lead.