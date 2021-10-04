Recording policies for lectures raise student concerns

After the return to in-person classes following the University’s ‘soft opening,’ some students are not looking forward to the policy for recording lectures.

UH’s policy for recording classes states professors have the discretion to determine whether students may record classes and those with disabilities would need to contact the Accessibility Center to have this privilege.

Many students are concerned this will affect their academic performance, especially since missing a class is possible with the pandemic lingering.

“It’s worrisome that students may go to class with COVID-19 because they don’t want to miss class or an exam,” said biology senior Jennifer Vasquez.

Vasquez mentioned not only does the chance of being exposed concern her but she also worries about her academic performance now that rewinding to catch something the professor said isn’t possible anymore.

Accounting junior Albalene Rodriquez echoed Vasquez’s concerns for her academic performance now that most of her classes aren’t recorded.

“I personally struggle sometimes to retain all the information,” Rodriguez said. “Recalling everything from lectures improves my academic performance and just helps when studying and trying to learn concepts and my own pace.”

Rodriguez also mentioned how especially during the pandemic, extenuating circumstances could affect a student’s ability to attend classes. The lack of a recording as a safety net is not reassuring, she said.

UH, in their updated syllabus policies, mentions students who have a medical illness themselves or an ill relative can make up work related to the lectures or exams they’ve missed.

The University also mentions in their COVID-19 protocol for students that those with a positive test result shouldn’t return to campus, regardless of class format, and contact instructors if symptoms are affecting academic performance.

Biology junior Andrea Hernandez agrees with Rodriguez’s concerns about having lectures without recordings. She said they could be hindering academic performance for those that are unable to attend in person.

“I think it’s unfair for professors to not have recorded lectures,” Hernandez said. “As we’re still in a pandemic, students should have access to the same content, both online and in person.”

