UH soccer falls to ECU in overtime on Sunday

Houston soccer fell to American Athletic Conference opponent ECU 1-0 in double overtime on Sunday at the Carl Lewis International Complex to give the Cougars their first loss in conference play this season.

The first scoring opportunity of the game came in the ninth minute from a UH corner on a shot in the box from senior defender Emma Clarke that was saved by ECU sophomore goalkeeper Meave English.

Despite multiple chances from each side, neither team was able to find the goal in the first half, but the Cougars were in control.

UH got off seven shots and allowed just two from the Pirates.

The Cougars continued to apply pressure in the second half with another four shots coming in the first eight minutes of the new period.

After 18 shots from UH and just four from ECU regulation ended 0-0. Neither team could find the back of the net, making this the fourth overtime match of the season for the Cougars.

The first overtime ended at a stalemate once again, forcing the match into double overtime.

Three minutes into second overtime the standstill finally came to an end as a shot from freshman midfielder Haley McWhirter hit the crossbar and bounced into the back of the net to give the Pirates a 1-0 win.

The shot came from an assist by ECU sophomore forward Annabelle Abbott.

The Cougars got off 20 shots in the contest while allowing just five from the Piratee

UH redshirt senior forward Jazmin Grant, graduate student forward Zionah Browne, and senior forward Natalie Anderson all finished the match with three shots each.

Four players played the entirety of contest, including Clarke, senior midfielder Kayla Izaguirre, senior defender Cassidy Formanek and redshirt freshman goalkeeper Mikaela Gracia totaled 103 minutes each.

[email protected]