UH volleyball rolls past USF to remain atop AAC

Houston volleyball rolled past the USF 3-1 on Sunday afternoon in Tampa, Florida to improve to 5-1 in American Athletic Conference play.

While off to a shaky start, UH managed to stay within a two points throughout the first set.

A 4-0 run from USF created some separation as the Cougars trailed 15-11.

Down five, senior middle blocker Isabel Theut sparked a 4-0 run for UH after a kill from the right side.

Theut stepped up again to deliver a service ace to knot the game at 20, forcing the Bulls to huddle up.

Late kills from junior outside hitter Abbie Jackson, who ended with a double-double of 16 kills and 18 digs, and blocks from senior outside hitter Kortlyn Henderson, who tallied 4 blocks, kept the Cougars fighting for as long as they could. But it was not enough to keep USF from sealing the win, as UH dropped the opening set 30-28.

The second set was another close one. Jackson got things started with a kill followed by an ace from sophomore setter Annie Cooke. Cooke recorded 36 assists in the match.

From there, the teams traded blows until the Bulls managed a small run to lead 8-6.

But UH matched to tie the set after an out-of-system dig created a point for the Cougars.

Junior middle blocker Rachel Tullos, who added 11 kills, started heating up, adding back-to-back kills to bring the score to 10-10 after another offensive spurt from USF.

The Cougars began pulling away after a couple of kills from senior middle blocker Kennedy Warren.

But the USF went on another run of its own to get within one.

Tied at 23, a slam from junior right Celeste Darling side hitter put UH at game point. Warren ended the set, and the Cougars finished 25-23.

The Bulls led 2-1 early to start the third set, but that would be the last lead for USF in the third set.

UH went on to storm the Bulls, relying on strong blocking. Jackson led the way on offense, while sophomore libero Kate Georgiades anchored the defense, as the Cougars cruised to a 25-10 victory.

Georgiades finished with 28 digs.

Similarly, in the fourth, UH didn’t have much difficulty reaching 25.

Jackson again paced the way for the Cougars, along with Tullos, to win the set 25-12, securing a 3-1 match victory.

