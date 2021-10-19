NLE Choppa to headline 2021 Homecoming concert

NLE Choppa, the 18-year-old Memphis rapper best known for his 2019 hit “Shotta Flow,” will headline the annual SPB Homecoming Concert at 7 p.m. Thursday at Lynn Eusan Park.

Formerly known as YNR Choppa, he’s collaborated with artists like Roddy Rich, Lil Wayne and Lil Durk. Choppa began taking music seriously around the age of 15, according to Complex.

Madz is the opener for the concert, a Houston native and UH student, who’s latest song is called “Yeah, Yeah.”

In previous years, the SPB and Homecoming Concert has featured artists like Waka Flocka, Mike Jones and Slim Thug.

For more information on the Homecoming Concert, visit the UH Homecoming website here.

[email protected]