SGA president Arsalan Darbin to face voters in Oct. 26-27 recall election

Student Government Association president Arsalan Darbin will face the student body on Oct. 26-27 after the SGA set the dates for its presidential recall election.

Although the SGA is still fine-tuning its recall election process, eligible students will decide next Tuesday and Wednesday whether Darbin will keep his job or not.

If a majority of voters choose to recall Darbin in the unprecedented referendum, he will be expelled from his position and vice president Maryam Alghafir will assume the role. Senate speaker David Paul Hilton will assume the role of vice president if Darbin is recalled.

If the majority of voters are against the recall, Darbin will remain in his seat.

SGA senators voted on a recall resolution that was presented in a routine meeting on Oct. 8, where over two-thirds of senators were in favor of initiating a recall.

The resolution outlined several allegations about Darbin, which included creating a hostile work environment and issues regarding the budget for the organization.

Despite heated and lengthy debate supporters of Darbin and complainants in the senate chamber, ultimately the recall was put in motion.

The SGA constitution calls for a recall vote within 15 class days of a recall election being initiated, and it must be accessible to students for 48 hours.

In the Oct. 8 meeting, attorney general Nadiia Hutcherson announced members of SGA are barred from campaigning for the referendum. A bill to amend the special election code to allow members to campaign will be voted on in its Wednesday senate meeting.

Eligible students can access the special election ballot through AccessUH by clicking on the Get Involved icon, and it will be listed on the homepage as well as the SGA page.

[email protected]