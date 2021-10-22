UH soccer takes down No. 23 Memphis

Houston soccer got back on track Thursday night with a 1-0 win against American Athletic Conference rival and 23rd ranked Memphis at the Carl Lewis International Complex.

The first half started with pressure from both sides, as each side was able to earn a corner in the first eight minutes.

Despite a few great chances from both sides, neither team was able to find a goal in the first half.

The Cougars (11-4-2) recorded three shots while the Tigers (10-3-2) had five to end the half.

The second half started just like the first, with both sides putting on the pressure early.

After 44 minutes of play in the second half, the game winner came in the 89th minute from UH redshirt freshman forward Nadia Kamassah off a blocked kick in the box from Memphis senior goalkeeper Elizabeth Moberg, earning her sixth goal of the season.

The match finished 1-0 as the Cougars ended their two game losing streak.

The Cougars finished the match with 13 shots, with four of them coming from team-leading redshirt senior midfielder Mia Brascia.

The Tigers finished the match with five shots on goal, with all five of them being saved by redshirt freshman goalkeeper Mikaela Gracia, earning her eighth clean sheet of the season.

UH soccer looks to carry this momentum into the next game as they host Cincinnati on Sunday.

