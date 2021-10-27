Guide to buying your graduation gear

Graduation season is right around the corner for fall graduates, and it’s never too early for those graduating in the spring to prepare with graduation gear.

There are a couple of different options when it comes to getting a cap and gown, and it can be difficult to decide which one to go with. This guide should help to understand the options as a soon to be graduate, and hopefully take a little bit of the stress away.

Going through UH

Buying a cap and gown through the main UH website and the preferred distributor, Herff Jones, remains the simplest option. This will guarantee the cap and gown is suitable for commencement ceremonies since it’s officially sponsored by the University. To do this, students can navigate directly to hjgradwalk.com/uh.

Once there, select which campus you will be graduating from and then browse from a wide variety of options, including caps and gowns, special “grad packs” that contain a bundle of items as well as some UH Grad T-shirts and hoodies.

This option may not be the cheapest, but going through the official University-sanctioned route carries with it the security that the order is the right item for the right ceremony.

External options

If going through the University-affiliated website doesn’t work for one reason or another, students can always try a variety of third-party websites.

Some sites, like Jostens, allow graduates to select the school in the same way the main website does. This can then offer unique items like announcement cards, stoles and even a unique sculpture to commemorate receiving a diploma.

Others, like Graduation Source, offer a more generic selection of cap and gown options, often at reduced price. And, there’s always the option of Amazon. These choices won’t guarantee students get the exact kind of gap and gown the University is looking for, but some offer unique benefits and some solid savings.

Getting Thrifty

Finally, if a student is willing to put in the footwork to find a great deal, hopping into the thrifting market may be the best option. Houston has a collection of thrift stores, many of which carry used graduation items in excellent condition, and in most cases, have only been used once.

If places like Goodwill don’t work out, Facebook Marketplace and social media groups specifically created for current UH students or Alumni may have some high quality options. If not, talking to other students in those groups about where they got their cap and gown may point in the right direction.

[email protected]