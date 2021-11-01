UH swimming and diving falls to Arkansas in dual-meet

The Houston swimming and diving team traveled to Arkansas over Halloween weekend, dropping the dual-meet to the Razorbacks 198-116.

Despite the loss, the Cougars found success in numerous categories over the weekend.

Freshman Mary Catherine Jurica placed first in the 1,000-meter freestyle with a time of 10:20:35.

The Cougars also performed well in diving events.

Junior Chase Farris earned nine points for the Cougars in the three-meter springboard.

Sophomore Emilia Wate continued to shine, finishing second in the one-meter and third in the three-meter event.

The Cougars will compete again later in November when they host the Phil Hansel Invitational.

