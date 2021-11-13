UH women’s basketball falls to SFA on the road

Houston women’s basketball suffered a 21-point loss to Stephen F. Austin, falling 73-52 in Nacogdoches on Friday night.

The game was back-and-forth throughout the first half, with the two teams remaining within five points of each other.

Junior guard Bria Patterson helped UH gain the lead early in the third quarter, scoring six straight points for UH.

Up 42-38 midway through the third quarter, the Cougars fell apart.

SFA closed the quarter on a 13-0 run and then dominated the fourth quarter, outscoring UH 22-10.

Turnovers, shooting struggles and issues sharing the rock plagued UH all night.

The Cougars shot just above 30 percent from the field, making 15 out of 49 shots on the night.

SFA seemed to be in the same boat at the end of the first, making only 3 of 17 shots. However, the Ladyjacks were able to turn it around, shooting 46.6 percent from the field by the end of the game.

Making shots wasn’t the Cougar’s only problem, as they also struggled to protect the ball. UH committed 29 turnovers compared to just six assists.

Patterson led UH with 13 points on the night followed by senior forward Tatyana Hill’s near double-double of nine points and 17 rebounds.

