UH women’s basketball falls to Fordham in Cancun Challenge

After starting the Cancun Challenge with a win versus Arizona State, the UH women’s basketball couldn’t keep the ball rolling in their game against Fordham, losing 67-53 on Friday afternoon.

The game was back-and-forth in the first quarter and the Cougars were only down by one heading into the second.

This trend continued throughout the second, with four lead changes in this quarter alone.

Junior forward Bria Patterson and senior forward Tatyana Hill led the Cougars on offense and kept the game competitive in the first half. Despite these efforts, the Cougars still trailed heading into the third.

The battle continued throughout the third as it was just as close as the previous quarters. Both teams put up 16 points.

The Cougars managed to cut the Rams’ lead down to five thanks to a jumper made by sophomore guard Laila Blair in the quarter’s final seconds.

It seemed like the Cougars may have been able to claw their way back into the game at the end of the third, but a scoring drought in the fourth extinguished any chance of a comeback.

Hill managed to end the scoring drought with a layup at the 4:30 mark, adding to her 19 point total on 8-15 shooting.

But this was too little too late as the Cougars only managed to put up 10 points in the fourth, compared to the Rams 19.

The Cougars shooting struggles in this game, which culminated in the fourth, gave Fordham the opportunity to expand their lead.

The Cougars shot 32.8 percent from the field and 6.3 percent from beyond the arch, making only one out of 16 attempted three pointers.

